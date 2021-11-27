ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.06

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $58.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

