Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

