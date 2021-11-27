J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $138.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

