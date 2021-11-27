Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.
JACK stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
