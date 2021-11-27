Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

