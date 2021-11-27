Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 441,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

