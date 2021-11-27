Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 140.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

