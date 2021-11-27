Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $137.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

