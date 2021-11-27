John C. Rood Sells 28,041 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $212,550.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

