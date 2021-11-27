Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

