Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,066 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,889.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.