JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST stock opened at €45.80 ($52.05) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €38.70 ($43.98) and a 52 week high of €57.80 ($65.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.