JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$275.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA opened at $199.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

