Jupiter 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

