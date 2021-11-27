Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $537,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.