K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

KNT opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 58.03.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

