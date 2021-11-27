KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,859,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in KBR by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after buying an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KBR by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

