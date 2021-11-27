Keith Jensen Sells 7,992 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $120.14 and a one year high of $355.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.