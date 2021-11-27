Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.46. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

