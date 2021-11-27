Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 2,846,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

