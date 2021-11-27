KeyCorp Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $350.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.71.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.74 and its 200 day moving average is $298.50. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

