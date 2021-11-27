Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$28.68 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$22.13 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9803266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.