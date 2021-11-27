KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $96,858.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

