KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX opened at $70.80 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,675 shares of company stock worth $5,751,684. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

