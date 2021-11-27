KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

