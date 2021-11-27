KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

