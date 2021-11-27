Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Up 816.7% in November

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KVSA stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,089. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.