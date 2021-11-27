Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

