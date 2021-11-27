Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

KTB opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

