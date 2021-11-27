Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

