Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

