Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,677 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

