Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

