Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS SMDV opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.