Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Separately, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.