Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

