Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

VWE opened at 11.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

