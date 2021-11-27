KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$10.39. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 33,327 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.38.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

