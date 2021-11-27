Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.13 ($108.10).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €89.95 ($102.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.06. Krones has a 1-year low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

