Kuke Music (KUKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

