Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

