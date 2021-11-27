Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $766.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 766 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 765.40 ($10.00), with a volume of 745898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747.80 ($9.77).

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 707.01. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

