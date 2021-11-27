Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

LGYRF stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.