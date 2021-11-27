Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Unilever by 33.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

