LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

LNXSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF opened at $58.69 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.