Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $15.38 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.15 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,021 shares of company stock worth $102,128,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.