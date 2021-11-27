Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.