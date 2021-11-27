Latitude Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.