Latitude Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

