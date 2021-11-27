Latitude Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.46 and a one year high of $151.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

