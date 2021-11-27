Latitude Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 97.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $454.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

